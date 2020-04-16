What B-Towners are missing during the lockdown.

Mumbai: Sitting at home since mid-March due to the lockdown, almost all of India is bored. Bollywood stars, who need to be in the limelight for the sake of their image, are perhaps more than just bored. By now they have cooked, cleaned, baked, learned music, played with pets, done shayari and done their workouts to stay in the social media spotlight a zillion times over. All of them, it is obvious, are itching to return to the film set, and be back in the world of lights, camera and action.

I want to be the professor. I want to put this out in the universe. Hello reverent filmmakers! Please! I’m dying to do something like this. I’m itching to go on sets & work, like each and every human. But patience is a virtue they say. Calm down. Till then Bella Ciao #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/ZOLhCypgrU — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) April 14, 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana is missing the film set. Taking to Twitter, he revealed he fancied playing the Professor, protagonist of the show “Money Heist”. Ayushmann wrote: “I want to be the Professor. I want to put this out in the universe. Hello reverent filmmakers! Please! I’m dying to do something like this. I’m itching to go on sets and work, like each and every human.”

Nushrat Bharucha shared a video of her workout on Instagram and expressed that she is missing working out with her trainer.

Sidharth Malhotra is missing stepping out of his home amid the lockdown. He shared on Instagram: “Remember when we used to be able to just open the door and go out? Yeah, I’m thinking about that right now!”

Sonakshi Sinha is missing doing makeup! Sharing a beautiful black-and-white throwback still on Instagram, where she can be seen flaunting smokey eye makeup, the actress wrote: “Portrait by @rahuljhangiani #throwback (lockdown day 23: accha toh yeh hota hai makeup??)”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-6rPM8HkOC/?igshid=1rhbotghlc850

Kriti Kharbanda is missing dressing up. The actress keeps sharing throwback pictures on social media. In a recent Instagram post, Kriti shared a throwback photo and wrote: “Throwing back coz I miss dressing up.”

Sharing an old photo of herself from an outdoor shoot, Sonam Kapoor tweeted: “I miss shoots.”

What B-Towners are missing during the lockdown.

Bidita Bag compares the lockdown situation where we are all confined to homes with our family members as a reality show, and is eager to perform a “task” as we often watch happeninbg on such shows. Sharing a meme featuring Alia Bhatt, with the words “mujhe task chahiye” written on it, she urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assign her a task. The actress captioned the meme: “Modiji please”.

What B-Towners are missing during the lockdown.

Randeep Hooda is missing riding his horse under the blue sky and watching the evening sun. Recently, on National Pet Day, Hooda tweeted a throwback horseriding snapshot. “Missing Cupa, blue skies and evening sun!” the actor captioned.

What B-Towners are missing during the lockdown.

Isha Koppikar is missing being on the set. The actress shared a couple of pictures clicked at home and tweeted: “When I miss being on a set, I do a photoshoot at home! Can’t wait to get back on the set!”

With the nationwide COVID 19 lockdown being extended to May 3, B-Towners will surely miss their favourite activities for another couple of weeks.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.