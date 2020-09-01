What happened to my family in Punjab beyond horrible: Raina

Raina's relatives were attacked on the night intervening August 19 and 20 in Thariyal village in Punjab's Pathankot district.

By Mansoor Updated: 1st September 2020 1:11 pm IST
Image: Jagaran

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Suresh Raina, who pulled out of the IPL citing personal reasons, on Tuesday demanded a thorough probe into the violent attack on his aunt’s family in Punjab, revealing that after his uncle, his cousin has also died.

The 33-year-old returned to the country last week after quitting the IPL, which begins on September 19.

In his Twitter statement, Raina, however, did not say that the attack, allegedly a case of robbery in Pathankot, was the reason why he came back.

“What happened to my family is (sic) Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had severed (sic) injuries. Unfortunately, my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua (aunt) is still very very critical & is on life support,” he said.

READ:  Attitude should be to do well for the frontline workers: Rahane

Raina’s relatives were attacked on the night intervening August 19 and 20 in Thariyal village in Punjab’s Pathankot district.

“Till date, we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb,” he added, tagging Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh.

READ:  Ex-husband, son charged with murder of Indian-origin woman in UK

Raina retired from international cricket on August 15, alongside former India captain and close friend Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Source: PTI
Categories
Sports
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close