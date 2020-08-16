What is the reason for leadership to be silent: Shabbir Cong leader

Hyderabad: Ali Shabbir, a senior Congress leader and former minister of state, waved the national flag on Independence Day at the Akbar Nagar, Eidi Bazaar in Old City. The leader had also distributed corona kits to the people.

Congress General Secretary of the state Alice K. Fazluddin, Congress leader Muhammad Abdul Kharfan Sabit Karpur, and others were present on the occasion.

On the occasion the leader had criticizes small group’s silence over the demolition of the two secretariat mosques. Moreover raising his voice on the martyrdom of 2,000 km of Babri Masjid he said “What is the reason for the leadership to be silent?”.

He also alleged that when the ruling party of the state can stand against the demolished of Babri Masjid then why not Telangana Secretariat Masjids.

Are afraid of slaves under the pretext of Apart from Kankh, the silence on the testimony of the secretary and the mosques are significant.

“Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister’s CR are playing with people’s lives,” he added.