WhatsApp introduces carts for easy shopping

News Desk 1Published: 8th December 2020 6:57 pm IST

New Delhi, Dec 8 : In a bid to make buying and selling easier, WhatsApp on Tuesday announced to bring carts on its platform for millions of businesses and shoppers globally including in India.

With carts, people can browse a catalog, select multiple products and send the order as one message to the business.

“This will make it simpler for businesses to keep track of order inquiries, manage requests from customers and close sales,” WhatsApp said in a statement.

Globally, more than 175 million people message a WhatsApp Business account every day and more than three million people in India view a business catalog each month. 

Using carts is easy.

Simply find the items you want and tap “add to cart.”

Once your cart is complete, send it as a message to the business.

“Carts are going live around the world today – just in time for the holiday season,” WhatsApp said.

“Carts are great when messaging businesses that typically sell multiple items at once, like a local restaurant or clothing store,” it added.

The need for digital tools to shop has increased manifold during the pandemic.

In fact, according to a recent survey, 76 per cent of adults in India said “I am more likely to do business with/purchase from a company that I can contact via messaging than one that I cannot.”

–IANS
