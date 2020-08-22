WhatsApp restores old camera shortcut in latest Beta update

Published: 22nd August 2020
WhatsApp restores old camera shortcut in latest Beta update

New Delhi, Aug 22 : Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp has restored the old camera shortcut for Android within the chat share sheet — giving users another easy access point for photos.

According to WABetainfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp in Beta, the option was removed when the Facebook Messenger Rooms shortcut was added just a few weeks ago.

For those who have not used the video calling option, “it undoubtedly caused frustrations, as the camera shortcut within the WhatsApp chat share sheet has been there for quite a long time now”.

As part of the latest v2.20.198.9 rollout, the users not only get a camera shortcut but also some refreshed icons.

According to the report, users should be able to get the latest update provided on the WhatsApp Beta programme via the Google Play Store.

The chat share sheet within WhatsApp still have Facebook Messenger Rooms shortcut, alongside the camera, document, gallery, audio, location, and contact shortcuts.

The integration of Facebook family of apps is now more visible with cross-chat features.

WABetaInfo has also found a database in Facebook Messenger that will allow Messenger to understand whether WhatsApp contacts are blocked.

Similarly, Instagram is also working on integrating Messenger.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

