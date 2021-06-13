When AbRam thought Amitabh Bachchan is his grandfather

If you have ever watched Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham then we can safely agree with Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son Abram Kham who like many of the 2000’s kids thought that Bollywood’s favourite, Amitabh Bachchan is actually his grandfather.

In 2018, Bachchan had revealed how Abram was ‘convinced’ that he was his father’s father. Amitabh Bachchan, who played SRK’s father in K3G, shared a photo on Instagram with AbRam. He captioned the photo, “And this be little Abram, Shah Rukh’s little one… who thinks, believes and is convinced beyond any doubt, that I am his father’s father…And wonders why Shahrukh’s father does not stay with him!”

Honestly, we do not blame the little on for this because people who watch K3G as kids will agree how it was difficult to believe that these two superstars are not related. The relationship between Amitabh Bachchan who played business magnate Yash Raichand in K3G, and Shah Rukh Khan played his son Rahul, still goes down as one of the most iconic on-screen father-son duos.

Responding to Big B’s instagram post, SRK had responded saying, “Sir aayaa karo na! Please stay at home with AbRam on Saturdays at least… He has some really amazing games on his iPad… U can play Doodle Jump with him!”

Now this Throwback is definitely the cutest!