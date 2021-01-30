When Aparshakti was ‘Shiv Ji in flip-flops’!

By IANS|   Published: 31st January 2021 5:13 am IST
Mumbai, Jan 30 : Actor Aparshakti Khurana on Saturday shared a picture from his childhood, where he is dressed as Lord Shiv for a fancy dress competition.

The twist in the photo lies in Aparshakti’s footwear!

“Shiv Ji in flip-flops because comfort is key,” the actor explained in his caption, tagging the image with #fancydresscompetition and #schooldays.

One of the first to respond on the post was Aparshakti’s brother Ayushmann Khurrana. He wrote: “chappal wale bhagwan.”

The actor is currently shooting for his new film, an untitled thriller alongside R. Madhavan, Darshan Kumaar and Khushali Kumar. He will also soon start shooting for his debut web show Stardust with Prosenjit Chatterjee and Aditi Rao Hydari.

