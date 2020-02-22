When Ashraf Habibullah enchanted audience with his jacket

A+ A-

Ashraf Habibullah a structural engineer and software developer recently shared the video of 2019 CalPoly SLO Fall Commencement. He writes: “I had the honor of keynoting the 2019 CalPoly SLO Fall Commencement. The students were amazing! I had the most glorious time.”

Habibullah helped fund the Architectural Engineering Department’s computer lab in 2010.

Ashraf Habibullah is best known as the founder, President, and CEO of Computers and Structures, a structural and earthquake engineering software company based in Berkeley, California.

In 2010, Ashraf received the Structural Engineers Association of Northern California (SEAONC) H. J. Brunnier Lifetime Achievement Award for changing “the practice of structural engineering for the better with his development of efficient and usable structural analysis programs”.

He got the 2011 American Concrete Institute (ACI) Charles S. Whitney Medal for “development of world-class computer applications”.

Habibullah is the recipient of many of Berkeley’s highest distinctions. In 2013, he was inducted into the CEE Academy of Distinguished Alumni. In 2014, he received a University of California, Berkeley Foundation Trustees’ Citation Award for his service to campus fundraising.

Ashraf founded the Engineers’ Alliance for the Arts in 1997. Ashraf received the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) George Winter Award in 2005. Ashraf co-founded Diablo Ballet in 1993, for which he received the 1998 Arts Recognition Award from the Arts and Culture Commission of Contra Costa County.

For his involvement with both Diablo Ballet and the Engineers’ Alliance for the Arts, Ashraf received the San Francisco Business Arts Award for Outstanding Individual Contribution to the Arts Community in 2004.