When Bhangra beats perked up protesting farmers in Singhu

New Delhi: As the sun set on a chaotic day at the Delhi-Haryana border in Singhu on the outskirts of the national capital on Friday, where protesting farmers repeatedly clashed with the Delhi Police to press for their demand to hold protest in Delhi against the recently passed Central farm laws, the tense mood also lightened to some extent.

The farmers, who were protesting since the morning, could be seen dancing on the road under colourful and flashy lights of their decorated tractors.

The agitators, who were raising slogans against the government and the new farm laws till late afternoon, could be seen grooving to popular Punjabi numbers like ‘Mitran Di Chhatari’, among others.

A few steps ahead, a group of farmers could be seen preparing dinner for all the protesters and others present on the spot, taking forward the age-old Sikh tradition of ‘langar’ (free meal for all).

After day-long clashes, the Delhi Police allowed the farmers from Punjab, Haryana and elsewhere to hold a peaceful protest against the farm laws at the Sant Nirankari ground in the national capital’s Burari area. However, the farmers refused to leave the Sindhu border fearing that their protest would get “weakened“.

Delhi Police made the announcement after using tear gas shells and water cannons on the protesting farmers in an attempt to disperse them even as they tried to force their way into Delhi.

Source: IANS