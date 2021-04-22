When Emraan Hashmi called Modi a ‘cheater’ [Video]

Mumbai: One of the fantastic actors of Bollywood, Emraan Hashmi has won hearts of millions through his unconventional and bold roles. In a career spanning nearly two decades, Emraan has given the audience many memorable films and apart from impressing audience with with his acting prowess, the actor grabbed a lot of attention, in the initial years of his career, because of his bold scenes in the films.

Apart from his role in the film industry, Emraan Hashmi is also known for his great sense of humour and knows how to give a smart reply. In one of the old promotional event dating back to 2019, he displayed such qualities when he called Modi a cheater leaving everyone into splits.

In a press conference of his movie ‘Why Cheat India’, one of the media persons asked Emraan Hashmi about who are the biggest cheaters in India. Emraan was quick to respond by saying, “Mallya Aur Modi”. After taking a small pause, the actor quickly cleared that he intended to say ‘Nirav Modi’.

After his smart answer, everyone present at the event burst into laughter including him. Check out the video below:

Twitter caught this moment and many reacted to this news and had a good laugh over the cheekiness of it. Here are a few reactions:

#ChhotaModi making news, while the Big One is already #CheatIndia . Do watch, share. Quite funny. pic.twitter.com/ODaQ63RleI — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) January 6, 2019

Kal emraan hashmi bol rahe the ki India mein bolne ki poori azadi hai, saath hi demo bhi de diya.. answering to who are the biggest cheaters of India. 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/jtUJl2fzGf — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 🏹🚜 (@RoflGandhi_) January 5, 2019

I think he did it deliberately 😂😂 — Maya (@IamMayaSharma) January 8, 2019

Why Cheat India is a 2019 crime drama film written and directed by Soumik Sen. It features Emraan Hashmi and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead roles. The film was theatrically released on 18 January 2019. Emraan portrays the role of a scamster, is based on real-life events about India’s education system.

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi has a busy year ahead. He was recently seen in the film “Mumbai Saga”. His next film “Chehre” is all set for release. However, the makers had to push the date due to the second wave of COVID. He will also be seen in “Tiger 3”.