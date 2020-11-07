When Joe Biden shared Prophet Mohammed’s saying while reaching out Muslims

Washington: Democrat Joe Biden on Saturday defeated incumbent Republican US President Donald Trump in the closely-fought presidential election, according to American media projections.

Joe Biden becomes 46th US President

The 77-year-old former US vice president will become the 46th president of the United States, CNN reported, after a victory in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

Meanwhile, a video of Joe Biden started circulating on social media wherein he shared Prophet Mohammed’s saying while reaching out American Muslims in the month of July 2020.

What Joe Biden said?

Here’s the saying of Prophet Muhammad that Joe Biden shared while reaching out to Muslim American voters pic.twitter.com/yHXtBSPZs6 — TRT World (@trtworld) July 22, 2020

In the video, he can be seen saying, “A hadith from the Prophet Mohammed instructs ‘whomever among you sees a wrong, let him change it with his hand, if he is not able, then with his tongue, if he is not able, then with his heart. So many of you are living his teaching in your own communities every day joining your faith and your principles with American principles that are consistent. Actions that they and make life better for your families, for your neighbours through service, advocacy and preaching peace. You deserve to have a president and an administration who’ll work with you and support you in these efforts. Not try to scapegoat your communities or advance a xenophobic political agenda from the back of Muslim communities. And if I have the honour of being elected the President of the United States, together we can work to right the wrongs and see our world and see it better with our hearts, with our hands and with our hopes”.