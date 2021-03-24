When Karisma Kapoor, Ajay Devgn’s wedding buzz left actress in hot soup

Mumbai: Bollywood stars Karisma Kapoor and Ajay Devgn’s on-screen chemistry was one of the most loved among the audience in 90’s. The duo starred in many hit movies including Jigar, Suhaag and Shaktiman.

While the on-screen pairing of Karisma and Ajay was receiving love from the audience, off-screen rumours were doing the rounds suggesting their relationship and even wedding.

Ajay Devgn and Karisma Kapoor (Twitter)

90’s was the era which not only constituted of phenomenal talents who ruled the industry for decades but also of stars speaking without any inhibitions or sugar-coating. In an old interview with Stardust magazine dating back to 1993 , Karisma Kapoor had spoken at length about her link-up rumours with Ajay Devgn and how they were just good friends.

Karisma Kapoor’s throwback interview

She clarified that there was no wedding waiting to happened and further assured that they were not even dating.

“Believe me, we’re just friends yaar. I don’t know if he feels that way about me because he has not told me anything. But I don’t think that’s possible. People are only coming to this conclusion because it’s the most obvious one. Firstly, he saved my life and secondly, we’ve signed so many films together. Some stupid fools have even gone ahead and written that we’re getting married. C’mon, I’m a kid myself; how do you expect me to get married at this age? It’s so funny really,” Pinkvilla quoted Karisma Kapoor from the 1993 interview of Stardust.

Not just this, the speculations even left the Raja Babu actress in hot soup leading her in troubles. Speaking about the same, Karisma said, “You know Jeh Wadia called me up from London and screamed, ‘What’s all this I’m reading about you? Did you get into the film industry for all this?’ he asked me angrily. Now he’s coming down in a couple of weeks’ time. Wonder how I’m going to face him. See, all this tension I’ve to face due to no fault of mine.”

The throwback interview concluded with her saying, “Let people take digs at me; let them taunt me. It’s only going to make me work harder now. I’m going to fight them all tooth and nail. I’ve silenced them before and I can do it again if the time comes. I only need the blessings of all my well-wishers.”

Ajay is married to Kajol and has two children – daughter Nysa and son Yug – together. Karisma Kapoor is a mother of two – Samiera Kapoor, Kiaan Raj Kapoor – as well.

Karisma & Ajay’s movies

Karisma Kapoor and Ajay Devgn have worked together in a slew of movies. The duo first teamed up for Farogh Siddique’s Jigar in 1992. The duo’s performance as Suman and Raju in the film was very well received by fans. Then the two were roped in for the film, Dhanwaan in 1993. Their other flicks include Sangram, Suhaag and Shaktiman.

Speaking about the the current projects, Karisma Kapoor was away from the celluloid for a good long time after starring in the horror-thriller titled Dangerous Ishhq in 2016. However, she made a comeback with the lead role in the Mentalhood web series which also marked her digital debut.

Ajay Devgn, on the other hand, charmed the audience with his impeccable role in his 100th film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. He also has a few other interestig movies in his pipeline which includes Bhuj, Maidaan and RRR.