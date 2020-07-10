When Karisma Kapoor shared screen space with ‘cheetah’

"This is not computer-generated, no VFX it's really me with this beautiful cheetah in the same frame! And yes I was scared yet mesmerizing at the same time," she wrote.

By Nihad Amani Published: July 10, 2020, 2:17 pm IST
Karisma Kapoor

Mumbai:  It’s a flashback Friday for actress Karisma Kapoor as she went down memory lane and recalled how she shot with a cheetah.

Taking to Instagram, Karisma posted a still from one of her films. In the image, we can see Karisma standing next to the cheetah.

“This is not computer-generated, no VFX it’s really me with this beautiful cheetah in the same frame! And yes I was scared yet mesmerizing at the same time,” she wrote.

Not only this, but Karisma also asked her fans to guess the film. She gave them a clue by stating that the particular movie was shot in South Africa.

“Guess the film #guessinggame #flashbackfriday Hint — shot in south Africa #memories,” she added.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCc5j4Al78F/

According to netizens, the still is from Karisma and Govinda-starrer “Shikari”, which was released in 2000.

Speaking of Karisma’s latest work projects, she was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s digital show “Mentalhood”.

Source: IANS

