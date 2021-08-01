When Kriti Kharbanda wanted to slap Hina Khan for saying..

Mumbai: Hina Khan is often known for being blunt and saying whatever she wants without a filter. The actress’s personality became more popular after her stint in Bigg Boss and while some people liked her, many could not feel the same for her.

While she has been a part of quite a few controversies, there was this one time, the actress found herself stuck in a foot and mouth situation and left some actresses of the south Indian film industry really upset with her statement. In 2017, when the actress was a part of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 11, ruffled many feathers when she degraded and stereotyped South Indian films, saying in the show that people like “bulging” heroines down South.

Her derogatory remarks didn’t go well with South actress Hansika Motwani, who lashed out at Hina on social media. Later, Kriti Kharbanda, who has worked in many South Indian movies, expressed her desire to slap Hina Khan for her comments.

“I had great respect for Hina Khan before that. She is a very big name on television. That is not how you talk about people. You can look at me, I have been an actress down south (and I am not bulgy). There is no need to (say such things on national television). It’s rather unfortunate that an actor is talking like that, and an actor of that caliber, that too,” an upset Kriti Kharbanda vented in an interview with Spotboye.

“Be it Tamannaah, be it Kajal Aggarwal, be it Samantha Ruth Prabhu, be it anybody — our weight is our issue, if we want to gain weight we gain weight,” Kriti said, adding that her Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana director Ratna Sinha had also asked her to gain weight for her character in the film since the script demanded it.

However, Kriti didn’t stop there. Referring to the “bulging” remark, the actress said she would slap Hina then and there, and that if characters demand that heroines gain weight, they have no qualms in doing it.

“I am very angry. That’s not how you talk about an industry. It’s all about characters you play. Even Rajkummar Rao put on so much weight for his character in Bose. So what? We are all playing characters. I am sorry I am going to say this out loud, if someone asked her to put on weight, they probably needed it for the character. How so you know? What do you mean ‘bulging, bulging’ do thappad khayegi udhar hi (I will slap her then and there),” Kriti said.