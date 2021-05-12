When Lady Gaga refused to go on date with Shah Rukh Khan (video)

Mumbai: The undisputed and quintessential king of romance in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan still rules millions of hearts with his wit, charm and dapper looks. What has enabled him attain that tag are the various dialogues that he has had in many of his films, something that have come to the rescue of many lovers and helped them express their feelings of the heart to their lady love. Also, every time he opens his arms to do his signature pose from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, girls cannot help but go gaga over him.

But, all these things didn’t seem to have impressed the internationa sensation and Oscar-winning singer Lady Gaga who refused to date him in an interaction in 2011. But the reason why said ‘no’ was quite legitimate.

SRK hosted Lady Gaga in 2011 during her visit to India and even had candid conversation in the presence of their fans. During this, one fan asked the pop singer and actress that whether she will date the Raees actor to which she instantly refused and said, “Absolutely not!” She continued, “You’re married, absolutely not. I’m a good girl, I don’t believe in that, I am a one-guy girl and very old fashioned that way, absolutely no way.”

Shah Rukh Khan gave a hilarious response and jokingly said, “That’s my hopes to the ground.” Watch the interview below.

Speaking about their professional fronts, Lady Gaga recently wrapped up the shooting of House Of Gucci, which also stars Adam Driver in a lead role. On the other hand, SRK will be next seen in Pathan, co-starring Dimple Kapadia, Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone.