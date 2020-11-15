When Nehru gave his red rose to actor Sachin Pilgaonkar

Mumbai, Nov 15 : Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar on Sunday revisited his childhood days and remembered a deeply special moment when India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had given him his red rose.

“This moment I can never forget. 1963…I remember going to Delhi to receive the national award for my first Marathi film ‘Haa Maaza Marg Ekala’ presented by Dr Radhakrishnan, the second President of India in the presence of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

“I was a 5-year-old wearing a black Sherwani, churidaar with mojarris which my mother got for me.

“After receiving the award I did Namaste to the both of them and was leaving the stage when I heard ‘Suno’.

“It was Panditji,” Sachin recalled.

If that was not enough, Sachin sat on Nehru’s lap for a few minutes.

“He made me sit on his lap. Took out his red rose and put it on my Sherwani and said ‘Jao…bahut bade banoge’. I got down and went to my parents with the award and the rose. Both are equally important to me even today,” he added.

Along with it, Sachin posted a picture of him receiving the award from Dr. S. Radhakrishnan in the presence of Pt. Nehru.

Sachin is best known for his roles in films like “Nadiya Ke Paar”, “Sholay”, “Balika Badhu”, “Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se” and “Satte Pe Satta”.

