When Pak PM Imran Khan yelled at Shah Rukh Khan just for...

Mumbai: India’s one of the biggest superstars and one of the most powerful actors in the world was once yelled at by Pakistan’s current prime minister Imran Khan.

But being a legend in his own league, SRK confessed to being a fan of someone who created a league of his own. The superstar who has a massive fan following worldwide, once admitted being a fan of the then cricketer.

As cited from his 2016 interviews, with the first being with Miss Malini, SRK admitted he always wanted to meet the now Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During a promotion interview with Pakistani journalist with Hamid Mir for his 2016 film FAN, he was asked who is his favourite celebrity from Pakistan, to which the actor spoke about how he was always an Imran Khan fan and even narrated the story about his first encounter with him. SRK narrated the whole incident whereby the now politician refused to give him an autograph.

“When we were growing up I really liked sportsman Imran Khan sab. I even got a chance to meet him when he came to Delhi and he ended up scolding me. That was my first meeting as a fan with anyone,” he relayed. “He scolded you too?” asked Mir, to which SRK continued, “Yes, quite a lot. But then I complained to him about it three years ago,” revealed the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor.

“He had gotten an out after a few runs and the team was struggling. I was just standing there waiting to get his autograph knowing I would only get that chance if he gets an out, which he did. But he was really angry at the time so he just scolded me, making sure I’d get out of his way. I told him about how bad that felt later on but yeah, big fan,” he concluded.