When Pankaj Tripathi turned Hindi teacher for Anupriya Goenka, Kirti Kulhari

Mumbai, Dec 21 : Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi has recalled teaching Hindi to co-stars Anupriya Goenka and Kirti Kulhari on the set of their upcoming web series, Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors.

“Anupriya Goenka and Kirti Kulhari would patiently listen to me as I shared and taught them a few ‘shudh’ Hindi words — especially the legal terminology. Anupriya’s character Nikhat Hussain is leading Anu Chandra’s (Kirti) defence team with Madhav Mishra (the character Pankaj plays). So, she would specifically come to me for advice on the correct meaning of Hindi words and how to pronounce them, and then would also take feedback on her execution. I really appreciated her for being open to advice, and also my criticism,” Pankaj recalled.

“The Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors set had a very positive environment, where the cast and crew would have engaging discussions on topics beyond the show. We would laugh, eat and spend a lot of time together,” the actor added, recalling his experience from the shoot.

Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors is the second season of the popular crime drama web series, Criminal Justice.

Directed by Rohan Sippy and Arjun Mukerjee, and written by Apurva Asrani, the ensemble cast also features child actor Mishti Sinha, actors Deepti Naval, Shilpa Shukla, Jisshu Sengupta, Mita Vashisht and Ashish Vidhyarthi.

The web series will stream from December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

