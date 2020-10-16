When Sushmita Sen won Miss India crown defeating Aishwarya Rai

Mumbai: The gorgeous B-town diva Sushmita Sen made the country proud when she was crowned Miss India in 1994, defeating Aishwarya Rai, who was considered the most beautiful woman.

By her own admission, Sushmita Sen wanted to back out from the competition after she heard that Aishwarya is participating, however, her mother gave her the encouragement to try her best. She persisted and won the Miss India crown.

But do you know Sushmita Sen had to win the tie-breaker in order to win the crown against Aishwarya? Yes, it was the tie-breaker round that tilted the competition in Sushmita’s favour.

Sushmita Sen vs Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya was asked, “If you have to look for qualities in a husband, would you look for the qualities in Ridge Forrester from ‘The Bold & Beautiful’ or in Mason Capwell from ‘Santa Barbara’?” Her answer was, “Mason. They do have a lot in common, but from what we see, Mason has a very caring side to him, and a terrific sense of humour. And that really gels with my character.”

On the other hand, Sushmita Sen was asked the question, “What do you know about the textile heritage of your country? How old has it been and what do you prefer to wear personally?” Sushmita answered, “I think it all started with Mahatma Gandhi’s khadi. It has gone a long way since then, but the basics of Indian textile heritage has been from there.”

After this, Sushmita Sen went on to become Miss Universe and Aishwarya Rai was crowned as Miss World in the same year. Post this, the divas went on to make their careers in acting and wooed the viewers with their charismatic presence on the big screen.

We have got our hands on a golden clip from Miss India 1994. Watch it below:

Speaking about the professional front, Sushmita Sen a has been away from the big screen for a while now. She made her Bollywood debut in the 1996 film Dastak. She has featured in films such as Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem.

Sushmita Sen recently made her comeback with the web-series Aarya, which is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Aarya showcases Sushmita’s journey from a doting mother to a fighter, after her husband is shot dead in broad daylight.