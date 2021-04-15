When will Covid-19 end? Know what astrologer predicts

By News Desk|   Published: 15th April 2021 12:18 pm IST

Hyderabad: The world is battling against Covid-19 for the past year. Many vaccines have been developed but still the pandemic does not come to an end.

However, a famous astrologer, Mahama Hopadya Pandit has predicted that Covid-19 will come to an end this year.

On international relations, he predicted that India and China military standoff will continue to rise. He further added that the downfall of China has begun.

The astrologer also claimed that Trinamool Congress will win the assembly elections in West Bengal while in Kerala, NDF front will come to the helm of power. Bharatiya Janata Party will gain in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Other predictions he made are south India could face difficulties in the form of natural disasters, the crime rate will increase in the country. In some good news for the two Telegu speaking states i.e., Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he predicted that good agricultural production will increase in both the states while Real Estate business in Hyderabad, Vishakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Tirupati will witness good fortunes.

