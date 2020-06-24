‘Where is Komal Sharma?’, ask Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha

New Delhi: After Delhi High Court granted bail to Jamia Coordination Committee member Safoora Zargar, Swara Bhasker and Richa Chadha posted a question, “Where is Komal Sharma?”.

Thank you yes! Where is Komal Sharma?? https://t.co/UzKqnZncbU — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 23, 2020

Where is Komal Sharma ? https://t.co/navdN9N6KI — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 23, 2020

Who is Komal Sharma?

As per the report, Komal Sharma is an ABVP member who was reportedly involved in the attack on JNU students.

Cops Trying To Trace Komal Sharma Who Was Identified As Masked Woman In JNU Mob Attack

In the video that went viral on social media, a woman in checked shirt and covered faced was seen carrying stick.

In the attack that took place on 5th January this year, a masked mob entered the JNU campus and attacked students and teaching staff with sticks and rods.

After the attack, many students were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Allegation

Despite video evidence, it is alleged that not much has been done in the case whereas, Safoora Zargar spent many days in jail.

On Tuesday, Court granted bail to her in a case relating to the riots that broke out in the national capital’s north east district in February this year.

Bail to Zargar

A single judge bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdhar granted bail to Zargar, who is four months pregnant, after the Solicitor General expressed no objection in her release on humanitarian grounds.

“Neither going into the merits, nor considering this as a precedent, we have no problem with the petitioner being released on bail,” the Solicitor General (SG) told the court on behalf of the State adding that Safoora shall not misuse the said relief for indulging in similar activities for which she is being probed.

