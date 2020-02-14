Where is Muslim women’s sympathizer Modi, asks protesting women

A+ A-

New Delhi: Protests are continued against CAA at Turkman Gate, Beriwala Bagh, Eidgah and Indralok. Hundreds of women conduct march at Eidgah in the evenings. Meanwhile, some miscreants tried to create trouble but the demonstrators showed patience and the situation was brought under control.

Women’s sit in are also continued at Turkman gate, Beriwala Bagh and Indralok. However, women have stopped bringing their children to the protest sites.

Women at Turkman Gate said BJP left no stone unturned to politicize the dharna, they went as far as linking the protestors to terrorism. They fought the election by making dharna a political issue but we congratulate Delhi people who defeated BJP in assembly elections.

Some miscreants also tried to disrupt dharna resulting in injury of a person but the protestors remained patient.

Protesting women at Indralok say when it comes to triple talaq the central government shows itself as the sympathizer of women. But here the same Muslim women are sitting on dharna for two months, where is the prime minister who claimed to be women sympathizer.