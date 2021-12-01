Which messaging app is more secure, FBI document details each

FBI document detailing its legal access to secure messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, iMessage, Line, Viber.

The document, which appears to have been obtained by a group called Property of the People (LINK TO VIEW THE DOCUMENT) through a FOIA request, details the FBI’s ability to “legally access secure messaging app content and metadata.”

According to the document, the FBI can’t access message content from Telegram, WeChat, or Wickr.

Document mentions that FBI can gain “limited” access to iMessage, WhatsApp and Line messages.

Signal is long considered as one of the most secure end-to-end encrypted messaging apps, and the document states that it can’t access much information at all. The only information Signal keeps is the time and date that a user registered for the service, and the last date of a user using it.

Although unclassified, the document says it’s “for official use only” and is designated as “law enforcement sensitive.”