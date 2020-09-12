Who is Simone Khambatta named by Rhea Chakraborty in drug links?

Simone Khambatta is a close friend of Bollywood actor Ranvir Singh

By Rasti Amena Updated: 12th September 2020 2:04 pm IST
Mumbai: Bollywood actor and Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on Saturday revealed three names including Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and fashion designer and Youtuber Simone Khambatta in a confession to the Narcotics Control Bureau over alleged drug use.

According to the Times Now report, Rhea revealed 25 A-Listers who are allegedly involved in drugs and the media house accessed the three names among them which included Simone Khambatta. 

Who is Simone Khambatta?

Simone Khambatta is a fashion designer, social media influencer and a Youtuber. She is best known for her Youtube channel Mama Says which has over 4.2K subscribers. The channel revolves around lessons in motherhood, parenting advice from experts, information on caring for new-borns and toddlers, health, lifestyle, nutrition etc.

Simone Khambatta was born and raised in Dubai. She married her high school sweetheart Karan Panthaky. The couple are parents to daughter Serena and son Zephyr.

According to reports, Simone Khambatta is a close friend of Bollywood actor Ranvir Singh.

Simone Khambatta Instagram

Ever since Rhea revealed her name which started making headlines for the alleged drug use, Simone made her Instagram accounts with over 40K followers private.

Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh drug links

Sara Ali Khan made her debut opposite Sushant in ‘Kedarnath’ in 2018. According to sources, Rhea in her confession told NCB that Sara had accompanied Sushant and other friends to Thailand. Talking about Rakul Preet Singh, popular actress in the south film industry, she happens to be friends with Rhea Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, a Mumbai sessions court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Rhea, along with her brother Showik and four others in the drugs-related case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau as part of an investigation into Sushant’s death. 

