Who is the highest paid contestant and senior in Bigg Boss 14?

Mumbai: The remuneration of Bigg Boss 14 contestants was revealed by the official insider account The Khabri. As per the report, Shehzad Deol who was the second contestant to be eliminated was the lowest-earning contestant on the show, Rubina Dilaik is the highest-paid participant inside the house.

Ever since the Bigg Boss 14 started airing, fans wished to know the about the pay that the well-known celebs locked inside the house are getting this year. Not much was known about this until now as the official insider account The Khabri on Twitter has shared the per-week salaries of all the Bigg Boss 14 contestants.

Bigg Boss 14 contestants’ salaries

According to the reports by The Khabri, here’s what the contestants are earning to stay inside the house.

Shehzad Deol — Rs 50k

Jaan Kumar Sanu — Rs 80k

Rahul Vaidya — Rs 1 lakh

Nikki Tamboli — Rs 1.2 lakh

Pavitra Punia — Rs 1.5 lakh

Abhinav Shukla — Rs 1.5 lakh

Eijaz Khan — Rs 1.8 lakh

Nishant Singh Malkani — Rs 2 lakh

Sara Gurpal — Rs 2 lakh

Jasmin Bhasin — Rs 3 lakh

Rubina Dilaik — Rs 5 lakh

BB 14 seniors’ salaries

The Toofani Seniors Hina Khan, Siddhart Shukla and Gauahar Khan have reportedly signed the most lucrative contract for their two-week stint in Bigg Boss 14, which ended on Wednesday:

Sidharth Shukla — Rs 32 lakh

Hina Khan — Rs 25 lakh

Gauahar Khan — Rs 20 lakh

Salman Khan remuneration

According to ealier reports, Salman Khan is being paid Rs. 16 crore per week as his fee for hosting the show. For hosting the complete season of Bigg Boss 14, Salman charged 300-350 crores. He had previously said that he’d be willing to take a pay cut this year to get the show back on track after the coronavirus-induced economic slump.