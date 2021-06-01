Who is the second confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 15?

Mumbai: One of the popular and biggest reality show on Indian television, Bigg Boss is gearing up to make a grand comeback with its new season. Salman Khan announced 15th season in the last episode of Bigg Boss 14 which was concluded in February this year. Since then, many celebrities’ names are cropping up who are likely to take part in the Salman Khan-hosted show.

Earlier, Balika Vadhu actress Neha Marda spilled beans on her participation in Bigg Boss 15, confirming that she has been approached by the makers. Apart from her, other popular faces like Divyanka Tripathi, Sanaya Irani, Vivek Dahiya, Rhea Chakraborty, Disha Vakani among others are also likely to take part in the show.

Gulki Joshi in BB 15?

According to latest reports, TV actress Gulki Joshi, who is known for her role in television show ‘Maddam Sir’, has also been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss 15. A source close to the show informed SpotBoye, “Gulki has been approached to participate in the reality show.”

The official confirmation is still awaited.

Speaking about Gulki Joshi’s professional front, she has portrayed the role of Sugni in Zee TV’s show Phir Subah Hogi and Meher in Life OK’s show Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja. She is most popularly known for playing the role of S.H.O. Haseena Malik in Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir.

Reportedly, Bigg Boss 15 is expected to premiere in October 2021. However, the final date is yet to be announced by the makers. This year, the makers of Bigg Boss 15 have been keen on approaching couples and ex-couples on the show along with the few commoners who may also enter as jodis.