Who said BJP cannot be defeated? : Chidambaram

New Delhi: Former union minister P Chidambaram on Saturday said that the opposition parties must believe that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can be defeated and the upcoming Bihar polls would hopefully prove the same.

Referring to the assembly elections and by-elections held in the country since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress leader pointed out that BJP’s winning percentage had drastically reduced.

“381 State Assembly segments have had Assembly elections (330) or Assembly by-elections (51) held since 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where there were BJP candidates. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidates won 319 out of these 381 assembly segments In the elections or by-elections in these segments since 2019, BJP candidates won only 163 out of 381 segments,” Chidambaram said.

“Who said BJP cannot be defeated? Opposition parties must believe that they can defeat the BJP. I hope this will be proved in Bihar,” the leader added.

Congress, CPI, CPM are part of the “Mahagathbandhan” (grand alliance) under the leadership of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The first phase of the Bihar polls concluded on October 28, while the remaining two phases of voting are scheduled to be held on November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Source: ANI