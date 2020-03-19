Who should get tested for Coronavirus?

New Delhi: Persons should get tested for coronavirus if they have symptoms such as cough, fever or difficulty in breathing.

According to the Union Health Ministry, they should also undergo tests for the virus if they have traveled to one of the COVID-19 affected countries.

Persons who had come in contact with infected patients should also get tested for the virus.

Who should wear masks

In one of the tweets, the Ministry of Health wrote, “everyone need not wear a mask”. As per the tweet, persons should wear masks if

They have symptoms. They are caring for COVID-19 suspected or confirmed patients. They are health-worker attending to patients with respiratory symptoms.

Coronavirus cases in India

It may be mentioned that in India, the number of coronavirus cases climbed to 173. Confirmed cases also include 25 foreign nationals.

Out of 25 foreign nationals, 17 are from Italy, 3 are from the Philippines, two are from the UK and one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia and Singapore.

The figure also includes four deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Punjab so far.

