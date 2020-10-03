Why actress Hina Khan thanks fans?

Mumbai: Actress Hina Khan celebrated her 33rd birthday on 2nd October 2020. On the occasion, her fans donated 50 meals outside AIIMS.

After coming to know about the fact that the fans have donated meals as a gift for her, the actress took to her Instagram account and expressed gratitude.

What Hina Khan wrote?

She wrote, “Every year my fans never fail to surpise me. My birthday each year is not less than a big grand celebration for them!. Last year they planted so many trees on my birthday. This year they have donated meals on my birthday! Couldn’t be more grateful. Thank you for everything!”.

Hina Khan becomes most desirable woman on Television

Recently, Hina Khan topped the coveted list of The Times 20 Most Desirable Women on Television 2019.

Expressing her views after topping the list, the actress said, ” I must say that the title of the most desirable woman on TV is quite intriguing, and I accept it with a lot of love. It’s like being called the most dreamed girl (laughs), who wouldn’t like that? “.

When asked who she would rate as the most desirable man and woman in the country, Hina Khan said, “for me, the most desirable woman is Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She inspires me, and I am sure, millions get inspiration from her in ways that even she wouldn’t know. Even before she made it big internationally, I looked up to her. As far as the most desirable man is concerned, I really like Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his subtlety, calm persona, and charisma. He is just perfect”.