Why Burger King is urging customers to ‘order from Mc Donalds’?

New Delhi: In an unsual step and a gesture of solidarity, American fast-food chain Burger King had appealed its customers to order from its competitors including McDonald’s and KFC to help them survive the lockdown.

This step was taken by Burger King to help its sister food chains as the coronavirus pandemic takes an adverse toll on businesses across the world.

Burger King’s appeal

Taking to the Twitter, Burger King wrote “We never imagined we would ask you to order from KFC, Domino’s Pizza, Subway, Five Guys, Greggs, Papa John’s, Taco Bell, and other independent food outlets, too numerous to mention here. In short, from any of our sister food chains (fast or not fast).”

It further added, “We never thought we would be asking you to do this, but restaurants employing thousands of staff really need your support at the moment. So, if you want to help, keep treating yourself to tasty meals through home delivery, takeaway or drive thru.”

Captioning the post, Burger King, “We know, we never thought we’d be saying this either”, the food chain with a jovial note at the end added, “getting a whopper is always best, but ordering a Big Mac is also not such a bad thing.”

We know, we never thought we’d be saying this either. pic.twitter.com/cVRMSLSDq6 — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) November 2, 2020

The sweet gesture of solidarity and sisterhood by Burger King has won millions of hearts across the world. Social media users started pouring love and respect for the step taken by the American fast-food chain.

Check out some of the reaction here:

Respect from a McDonald’s fan🤝 — Conor Shepherd (@ConorShepherd3) November 2, 2020

Rivalries aside 👏🏼👏🏼



Class, from a Subway fan. — Marc (@Jelly86) November 2, 2020

What an absolute chad move Burger King, lots of respect! — Diplomat Banana Bread (@NimrodClements) November 2, 2020

Kudos. Really impressive. — Sam Malin and the boy cat Lucy (@SamanthaMalin) November 2, 2020

Bravo Burger King 👏 — Luke Addis (@mrlkdds) November 2, 2020

The Most Ambitious Crossover Event In History — Ian (@ian_q_blank) November 2, 2020