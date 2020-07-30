Why Danish Sait feels ‘like a political party’ right now

Mumbai, July 29 : Actor-comedian Danish Sait says he feels like a political party right now, but one that has lived up to its promise.

Danish’s latest release, the Kannada comedy “French Biriyani” opened on OTT last weekend, and has done fabulously. He is happy with the film’s success.

“I feel very happy and I am glad that our promise to make people laugh has been delivered. I feel like a political party that lives up to the promise. It’s a good feeling that the film has been appreciated and admired,” said Danish.

“In the midst of the pandemic, what can we do except for making people laugh? I am glad that we managed to do that. I am also very honest about the fact that the good will not be taken to the head and I am going to wake up the next day and work harder,” he added.

The film directed by Pannaga Bharana premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

