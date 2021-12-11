Why daytime getting shorter in Hyderabad?

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is witnessing shorter daytime as the sunrise is taking place after 6:30 a.m. and sunset before 6 p.m. Due to fall in the daytime to almost 11 hours, the winter season is getting intensified in the city.

The city enjoys the highest daylight time of more than 13 hours in June and July. Then the time starts falling as monsoon approaches.

It gets reduced to around 12 hours in the month of October. Further, in the month of December, it falls to even 11 hours. After January, it starts increasing which will continue till July.

Telangana Today has quoted the Director of India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, Dr. K Nagaratna saying that the length of the day gets shorter due to solstice.

The minimum temperature in Hyderabad in the month of December is likely to be in the range of 17-20 degrees Celsius whereas, the maximum temperature in the city is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius, Nagaratna added.

As per the estimation, the length of the night in Hyderabad will be over 13 hours on winter solstice which falls on December 21.

Solstice

Every year, two solstices occur. One on June 21 and another on December 21.

The names of the solstices depend on the season being witnessed by the northern hemisphere of the earth.

On the winter solstice, the northern hemisphere will witness the largest nighttime whereas the southern hemisphere will see the shortest daytime. The scenario will reverse on the summer solstice.