Why did veteran actor Ranjeet call Rekha as a ‘naughty girl’ ?

Mumbai: Born as Gopal Bedi Bollywood Veteran actor Ranjeet who is known for his antagonist roles in the over 200 films, on Saturday shared a funny anecdote with fans. Taking to his Instagram handles, Ranjeet shared a picture which is from the set of the 1978 film “Parmatma” that featured Shatrughan Sinha and Rekha, calling latter as ‘naughty girl’.

In an Instagram post, Ranjeet recalled how Rekha taught him Tamil language while working in the film. He called her as ‘naughty girl’ as because she him only ‘bad word’ in Tamil.

I had absolutely forgotten about this get up! I feel so funny with these blue eyes and golden hair. Rekha tried to teach me Tamil during the shoot — I didn’t know that she was only teaching me bad words. Naughty girl,” he wrote.

He also shared that Shatrughan Sinha addresses him as “Bhagwan”.

“@shatrughansinhaofficial always used to quote that Rajneesh was Vinod Khanna’s Bhagwan and I was his.. he says he learnt all the bad habits from me .. he still addresses me as Bhagwan whenever we meet,” Ranjeet added.

Along with his post, Ranjeet uploaded the film’s poster featuring the three actors.

Meanwhile, Rekha is in news headlines these days as her media trial is being compared with that of what Rhea Chakraborty is going through. Almost 30 years ago, veteran actress was also put on media trials after her husband Mukesh Aggarwal’s death. Witch-hunt was followed soon after Rekha’s husband committed suicide.