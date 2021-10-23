Why is ECI silent on BJP MLA’s Islamophobia: TPCC leader

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Minorities Department Chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail on Saturday demanded that the Election Commission of India (ECI) take serious action against BJP MP D Arvind for making derogatory remark against the Muslim community.

Earlier the BJP leader, Arvind had allegedly said, “Muslim community would be kept ‘beneath the chappals’ of Hindus if BJP wins the Huzurabad by-elections.

Furthermore, the chairman stated, “BJP leaders are facing public ire on main issues like inflation. They are being questioned on the ever-rising prices of petrol, diesel, and other essential commodities. BJP leaders are unable to face the jobless youth who are questioning them on the status of 2 crore jobs every year promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In many localities, people have banned the entry of BJP leaders until they deposit the promised Rs 15 lakh each in their accounts. Since they are left with no other issues, BJP MP Arvind is trying to polarise the by-elections by making derogatory statements against the Muslim community.”

Sohail taunted the BJP stating that the saffron party considered the Huzurabad by-poll to be a cake-walk since it is banking on former TRS member Eatala Rajender. He went on to say that the people of Huzurabad have rejected both the TRS and BJP.

“Arvind is literally hiding from the farmers and afraid of visiting his own constituency. He is giving hate speeches and statements to divert people’s attention from his own failures,” added Sohail.

Sohail urged the Election Commission of India to pull up the BJP MP saying, “No party or leader can keep the Muslims or any other community ‘beneath their chappals’. “Why are the ECI observers not taking note of such provocative remarks? Why are the ECI authorities waiting for a formal complaint from other parties? Lack of action by the authorities encourages the communal leaders like Arvind to keep making derogatory statements.”