Why is no farmer celebrating farm bills, KTR questions Centre

Questioning the centre’s move KTR tweets back to Prime Minister.

By Hussain Saify Published: 22nd September 2020 5:40 pm IST

Hyderabad:  State’s IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao responded to Prime Minister’s tweet over the decision regarding the  Farmers bill tweets back stating; If the Agriculture Bills 2020 is truly a watershed moment, why is no farmer celebrating it and why are NDA allies resigning?

The Prime Minister tweeted, “A watershed moment in the history of Indian agriculture! Congratulations to our hardworking farmers on the passage of key bills in Parliament, which will ensure a complete transformation of the agriculture sector as well as empower crores of farmers.”

KTR counting on state’s farm bill and critiquing NDA’s allies tweeted back saying  “When Telangana legislature passed the farmer friendly Revenue Bill last week, there was wide spread jubilation and cheer among the farming community across the state. If the  #AgricultureBills2020 is truly a watershed moment, why is no farmer celebrating & why are NDA allies resigning?”

In the next tweet KTR slammed Telangana BJP MPs for misleading people by saying the centre had released a sum Rs. 7,000 to Telangana for combating COVID.

“The NDA government in response to a question answered that all they had released to Telangana was Rs 290 crores “What an absolute shameful distortion and misleading propaganda,” KTR tweeted.

