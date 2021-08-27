Why is #UninstallHotstar trending on Twitter?

Mumbai: Since the release of the period drama ‘The Empire’ on Hotstar, #UninstallHotstar has been trending on Twitter and netizens are slamming the show for “glorifying” Mughals.

“The Empire“ is a period drama based on Alex Rutherford’s “Empire of the Moghul: Raiders from the North” which showcases important political events of Mughal Emperor Babur.

The series is headlined by an impressive ensemble cast of Shabani Azmi, Kunaal Kapoor , Dino Morea, Aditya Seal , Drashti Dhami, Rahul Dev and others .The series is created by Nikhil Advani and has Mitakshara Kumar in direction .

The web series has not gone down well among a section of users and have accused the makers of “glorifying“ the Mughal Emperor.

The series first courted controversy when it’s trailer was dropped, as multiple complaints were registered to the grievance officer of OTT streaming app.

Complainants have objected to the series alleging that Babur was responsible for killing and forced conversions of Hindus. They also alleged that Babur has destroyed Hindu temples in pursuit of his conquest of India.

The grievance officer (under Guidelines for intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021) had rejected the complaint by denying the series had “glorified“ Mughal invader Babur.

Grievance officer while rejecting the complaint had stated clearly that the series doesn’t have any reference to 2019 Supreme Court Judgement which paved the way for construction of Ram Mandir in the disputed site at Ayodhya.

The recent trend to boycott the app could be seen as the fallout after the complaint was rejected by the Grievance officer .

Here are some of the reactions :

Babur wanted to kill every Hindus & Sikhs. He destroyed Ram Mandir & built Babri Masjid on it.



This type of wrong information is being spreaded by the "The Empire' series in hotstar app.this app is indirectly supporting Mughals.

We should be united And support #UninstallHotstar

#UninstallHotstar

The web series on @DisneyPlusHS is objectionable since Babar was a murderer, has killed lakhs of Hindus in his conquest of India,and also destroyed the Ram Janmbhumi. The Complainant objected to the glorification of character 'Babar'.

Those invaders who destroyed and looted India, killed Hindus, converted them in the name of their intolerant Jihad are being glorified in 2021?



Is this what we are doing?



Those invaders who destroyed and looted India, killed Hindus, converted them in the name of their intolerant Jihad are being glorified in 2021?

Is this what we are doing?

Shame on you producers, writers, actors, etc.#UninstallHotstar

एक तरफ़ प्रभु श्रीराम जी का मंदिर बन रहा है, उसी समय आपके मोबाइल व टीवी /OTT पर मलेक्ष मुगल आक्रांता बाबर को हिंदुस्थान का भाग्यविधाता व सबसे बड़ा शासक दिखाया जाएगा.



मैं इसका पुरज़ोर विरोध कर रहा हूं एवं आपसे साथ देने की अपील करता हूं.#UninstallHotstar — Arun Yadav (@beingarun28) August 27, 2021

Babur was a Mughal foreign invader, he came as a Talibani for Ghazwa-e-Hind! Traitorous historians gave great status to the Mughals!

Babur was a Mughal foreign invader, he came as a Talibani for Ghazwa-e-Hind! Traitorous historians gave great status to the Mughals!

#UninstallHotstar#uninstallhotstar

