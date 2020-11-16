Why Krushna Abhishek opted out of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Govinda?

Mumbai: Comedian and actor Krushna Abhishek who is a part of The Kapil Sharma Show refused to be a part of an episode featuring his uncle Govinda as a celebrity guest. The episode was aired on November 14.

The makers have shared a fun-loving promo of the TKSS Diwali special with Govinda on Twitter but Krushna Abhishek was missing in the promo clip too. Watch the episode teaser below:

Krushna and Govinda’s relationship had strained more than a year ago over former’s wife’s offensive tweet.

Reason behind Mama-Bhanja’s sour relationship

In 2018, Govinda’s wife Sunita took offence to Kashmera Shah’s (Krushna’s wife) tweet about some ‘people who dance for money’. Sunita alleged that Kashmera was referring to Govinda, and the senior couple decided to cut off ties with the two.

Why Krushna Abhishek was missing on the show?

According to Bombay Times, when Krushna Abhishek learned that his uncle would appear on the show, he voiced his reservations to the team and opted not to perform in this episode.

“I learnt about Chi Chi mama coming on the show around 10 days ago. Since Sunita mami wasn’t accompanying him, the team thought that I would have no qualms performing. However, the incident has left a bad taste in my mouth. Last year, she didn’t want me to perform in front of them, but this time, I had reservations,” Krushna Abhishek said while speaking to Bombay Times.

Krushna Abhishek further added about how the 2018’s incident has affected his strong relationship with with his mama Govinda. “I had a strong relationship with mama, and the enmity has affected me badly. When the relationship between two people is strained, it’s difficult to perform comedy. Besides, mama might take offence to my jokes”.

“Achhi comedy ke liye set ka mahaul achha hona chahiye (good comedy needs conducive environment)”.

“I can vouch that it would have been like a house on fire even if I had performed as Krushna and not Sapna (the character he portrays on the show) with mama. I could have paid tribute to him on the show,” he added.

Krushna also said that he did try to get in touch with Govinda on a couple of occasions during the coronavirus lockdown. He said he tried to reach mama Govinda when his twins were hospitalised, but the actor didn’t respond.

However, this is not for the first time that Krushna Abhishek has opted to stay away from then The Kapil Sharma Show episode featuring Govinda. A similar situation had played out last year when Govinda and his wife and daughter visited the show.