Why no restrictions on bars, theatres: Telangana HC

Hyderabad: With the state witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday questioned the TRS government why no restrictions were imposed on pubs, bars and cinema theatres.

During hearing on a case relating to the Covid situation in the state, the court wanted to know what steps are being taken to contain spread of the virus.

It asked the government to submit a report within 48 hours on the cases booked against and fines imposed on those violating the guidelines issued to control the situation. The court suggested that action be taken to ensure that there are no large gatherings for marriages and funerals.

Covid tests

It also voiced its unhappiness over a report submitted by the government on Covid tests, treatment and steps taken to contain the spread, observing that the health authorities were conducting fewer RT-PCR tests as they appear to be focusing only on Rapid Antigen Tests. It noted that the number of RT-PCR tests is not even 10 per cent of the total tests being conducted in the state.

When the Advocate General informed the court that the government is gradually ramping up RT-PCR tests, the court said when Covid is spreading fast in its second wave, how long will it take for the government to increase the number of RT-PCR tests.

Publicity campaign

The court asked the government to publicise the number of tests of tests at bus stations, railway stations and at other crowded places. The health authorities were also directed to conduct a wide publicity campaign about Covid treatment centres and to specially focus on orphanages and old age homes.

The health authorities in the state recently ramped up number of daily tests to about 60,000. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday asked officials to double the number of tests and Covid vaccinations.