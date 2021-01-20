Why not repeal 3 farm laws instead of suspending them: Cong

New Delhi, Jan 20 : Hours after the 10th round of talks between the farmers and the government on Wednesday remained inconclusive again despite the government offering to suspend the three farm laws for one and half years, the Congress asked why it was not repealing these laws instead of only suspending them.

Congress General Secretary and spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “(Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji, you and your ministers should not try to mislead the farmers. What will happen with suspending these laws for one and half years? All the drawbacks will remain as the same. Why don’t you repeal these three farm laws? I salute the grit of farmers agitating against these farm laws. The farmers will win.”

His remarks came after the government on Wednesday proposed to suspend the three contentious farm laws for one and half years and set up a joint committee to discuss the acts to end the stalemate, but farmer leaders did not immediately accept the proposal and said they will revert after their internal consultations.

The next meeting of farmers and the government has been scheduled for January 22, a day after the farmer unions hold their internal discussions on Thursday, farmer leaders said after the 10th round of talks ended at Vigyan Bhawan here after nearly five hours of talks, including two breaks.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh have been protesting against these three farm laws since November 26 last year. The farmers are demanding repeal of these laws and also demanding guarantee of minimum support price of their produce (MSP).

