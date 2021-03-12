Why Vijay Varma was initially nervous about ‘OK Computer’

Mumbai, March 11 : Actor Vijay Varma, who will next be seen in the sci-fi comedy series “OK Computer”, says he was not sure if the audience would accept the series, as the genre has not seen much success here. However, he is happy with the response to the trailer.

“I am overwhelmed by the response, which I have received for the trailer of ‘OK Computer’. It’s the first sci-fi comedy show made in our country, so I was slightly nervous before the trailer came out as I didn’t know how people would receive it. However, ever since the trailer has released, my phone hasn’t stopped buzzing and our hard work has paid off,” he says.

This will be Vijay’s first show in the sci-fi genre. He plays the role of Saajan Kundu, an officer of Goa Cyber Cell. Vijay recently introduced his character on social media: “Officer Saajan Kundu Goa Cyber Cell. 2031 He Don’t smile.”

The series also stars Radhika Apte.

This year, Vijay will be seen in multiple projects such as “Darlings” with Alia Bhatt and “Fallen” with Sonakshi Sinha.

