Widespread rain, snowfall forecast for J&K between Dec 5-7

Srinagar: Widespread rain and snowfall is likely to occur in Jammu and Kashmir between December 5 and 7, weather forecast said on Monday.

An official of the Meteorological Department (MeT) said, “A Western Disturbance (WD) is most likely to affect J&K during December 5-7.

“Widespread light to moderate snowfall and rain in plains is expected during this period.

“Some places on higher reaches (above 2000m) may receive heavy snow( 1-2 ft) whereas plains are likely to receive 2-3 inches of snow.

“There is possibility of disruption of traffic over passes like Zojila, Sinthan Top, Razdan Top and Mughal Road due to snowfall and freezing temperatures.”

A WD is an extra tropical storm in the Mediterranean Sea that causes widespread rain and snowfall in India, Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh.

J&K and Ladakh have been reeling under cold wave conditions during the last few days.

Any precipitation in the coming days is likely to break the existing cold spell.