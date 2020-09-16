Widespread rainfall forecast in Andhra over next 2 days

Amaravati, Sep 16 : The Met department has forecast widespread rainfall in several places in Andhra Pradesh over the next couple of days.

In the past 3 to 4 days, it has rained extensively in the state, leading to most of the water bodies filling up to the brim and overflowing.

“The low pressure area over Telangana and adjoining south Chhattisgarh has become less marked. However, the associated cyclonic circulation now lies over Telangana and neighbourhood and extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level, tilting southwards with height,” said a Met official.

As a result, an eastward shear zone, roughly along 15 degrees north latitude is persisting and is now observed between 3.6 to 5.8 km above mean sea level.

According to the Met department, thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in north coastal Andhra, south coastal Andhra, Yanam and Rayalaseema over the next four days.

Meanwhile, Errakaluva (Red canal) in West Godavari district is gushing with copious inflows, leading to hundreds of acres of land getting submerged.

Several low lying areas in the district have been submerged with rainwater.

Many places in Eluru district headquarters have seen flooding due to the rainfall. In Denduluru, rain water was seen flowing through some paddy fields.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society, all the districts have received excess rainfall on average from June 1, except Srikakulam which is still deficient.

Two districts, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam, have witnessed normal rainfall so far.

The Met department has also forecast that a low pressure area is likely to develop over northeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around Sunday.

