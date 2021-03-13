Widow woman cheated on pretext of marriage

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old widow, a government employee residing in the Murlinagar area was betrayed in the name of the marriage by a man of the same locality. She lodged a police complaint with the Kamatipura police station.

According to the police, the accused person Parveen, also a government employee made a friendship with the woman and promised her a good job. They both started living together and last year made a decision to marry.

When the woman reminded her of marriage, he refused and started to ignore her. Parveen also used offensive language against her and warned her of dire consequences.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and started investigation.