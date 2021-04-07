Wife and paramour arrested for killing husband

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police have solved the mystery behind the sensational muder of a tailor whose corpse was stuffed in a fridge last wee.

Carrying out swift investigation, the police have arrested the wife of the deceased and her paramour.

On April 1, the deceased Mohammed Siddique Ahmed, was found murdered at his Karmika nagar residence and his deadbody was stuffed in the fridge, The door was also locked from outside.

According to Jubilee Hills Inspector Rajsekhar Reddy, the family members of deceased expressed doubt on Rubeena wife of deceased who is having illegal relationship with one Syed Mohammed Ali a mechanic and resident of Borabanda.

The jubilee Hills Police along with Taskforce, west zone team have launched

hunt for Syed Mohammed Ali who is prime suspect in this and on Tuesday

afternoon taken him into custody near Yousufain Dargah,

During the course of interrogation the accused confessed that he was having illegal intimacy with Rubeena since 2 yrs and about one and half year back both were caught red handed at

the flat of deceased. By that time deceased beat the accused Md Ali and warned with dire

consequences and since then he started torturing his wife Rubeena also.

Due to which she vexed up and narrated to Mohammed Ali about the torturing she meted out by her husband.Asd such A-1 Mohammed Ali decided to eliminate Siddique so that to continue their illegal relationship uninterrupted.

Both hatched a plan to eliminate the Siddique and as per the sketch on March 30, Rubeena who went to her mother’s home, came back with her paramour and gained entry in the house and killed Siddique by hitting on head with a iron rod.

The police have arrested the accused and sent them to judicial remand.