Wife from TS seeks spouse’s return from UAE before amnesty for overstayers ends

Hyderabad: Neela Rajavva seeks help from the Regional Passport Office (RPO) — Hyderabad to bring back her husband, Neela Yellaiah, who went to Dubai on a labour visa but then overstayed due to his memory loss.

With the amnesty period for overstayers ending this upcoming August 18, he needs to be issued a temporary passport in the form of an Emergency Certificate (EC) by the Indian Consulate to return before that date. This cannot happen unless Yellaiah submits passport details from when he entered the UAE back in 2004 on a labour visa.

While volunteering as a member of the ‘Jain Seva Mission’ (JSM) which was distributing free dry ration to distressed migrant works in the Sharjah area, Rupesh Mehta came across Yellahiah.

Taking note of his plight, Mehta decided to initiate the process of getting an EC issued to him. The only evidence of his nationality which the Telangana native possesses is a voter ID Card and a Ration Card.

Mehta solicited the cooperation of the Pravasi Mithra Labour Union who then reached out to Yellahiah’s family members for more bonafides. The organisation brought Rajavva to the passport office in Hyderabad on Monday.

However, she was unable to meet the Regional Passport Officer due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hence, she submitted a petition to the passport officer via twitter with the help of migrants’ rights activist Bheem Reddy Mandha.

@rpohyderabad @cgidubai Mr. Neela Yellaiah of Telangana stranded in Dubai, UAE for 16 yrs. He is suffering from memory loss. He is unable to get EC/Temp PP from CGI, Dubai due to not having old PP details. His wife sent a request to RPO, Hyderabad to get old info +91 98494 22622 pic.twitter.com/JPE1f9yO1n — Bheem Reddy Mandha (@Pravasi_Mithra) July 27, 2020

Rajavva hopes that the Regional Passport Office (RPO)-Hyderabad can find the passport number and other details from their database issued under the name of her husband.

It was only 16 years ago that he left Hyderabad to earn some money in Dubai away from his wife and infant daughter, Sunanda. Sunanda, who was raised single-handedly mother who undertook daily labour jobs is now married and a mother of a baby boy.

The family hopes to have Yellaiah before UAE’s amnesty deadline ends.

For more information contact Mr. Neela Yellaiah’s wife Mrs. Neela Rajavva on her neighbour’s mobile numbers that follow: Mr. Raju +91 90145 32915 and +91 70364 75611 Mrs. Sunanda +91 95422 08335 and +91 97058 47019.

Rupesh Mehta, can be reached via mobile and WhatsApp at +971555579566.