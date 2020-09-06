Wife of co-pilot killed in Kozhikode air crash gives birth to boy

By News Desk 1 Published: 6th September 2020 5:49 pm IST
Mathura (UP), Sep 6 : There is finally something to smile about in the family of late Captain Akhilesh Kumar, the co-pilot of the Air India Express flight which crashed at Kozhikode International airport last month.

The pilot’s wife Megha Shukla has given birth to a baby boy at Nayati Medicity, Mathura.

Dr Preeti Bhadauria, who led the team that was taking care of Megha during her pregnancy, said: “The baby boy weighing 2.75 kilos was born to Megha Shukla at at our hospital on September 5. Both the baby and mother are doing fine and are likely to be discharged in the next two days. It is a full-term delivery. She has been under our care throughout.”

The doctor said that the past month had been extremely difficult for Megha and also her family.

In a statement the family said: “For us, the baby’s birth rekindles the happiness and joy that Akhilesh radiated in our lives. We are extremely happy and we know that he is overjoyed wherever he is today.”

