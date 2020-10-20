Wife of deceased Tahsildar approach SHRC

Hyderabad: The wife of the deceased Tehsildar Nagaraju today approached the Telangana State Human Rights Commission and lodged a complaint against the death of her husband.

In her complaint, Swapna alleged that the death of her husband was not a suicide but a murder. She urged the commission to issue orders and order a detailed inquiry into the issue. She expressed doubts over the jail staff. She alleged that ACB of the state had harassed her husband .

She said that she had doubts over the involvement of some politicians in the death of her husband. Swapna said that she would soon approach the high court of the state on the issue of the death of her husband.

She demanded an inquiry by CID into the death of her husband. She also said that she had threat to her life while making it clear that she would fight till she got justice