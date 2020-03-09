Wife’s clinic sealed over Husband’s views on CAA

A+ A-

Allahabad: On Sunday, police raided and sealed an ultrasound clinic in Uttar Pradesh’ Allahabad. Later, Progressive Medicos and Scientists Forum (PMSF) alleged that the action was taken against the clinic as the husband of the doctor who runs it had supported anti-CAA protest.

PMSF said that the step is taken to teach a lesson to the doctor, Madhavi Mittal over her husband’s stand against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019.

Madhavi’s husband supported Anti-CAA protesters

As per the details, Madhavi’s husband, Ashish, General Secretary of the All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha had extended support to women who were protesting against the controversial law at Mansoor Park in Allahabad.

District Administrator, Ajay Singh said that the clinic was closed due to ‘technical deficiency’.

Patients’ record

As it is an ultrasound clinic, it has to maintain records of all patients.

Ashish Mittal claimed that the hospital has all the required documents.

It may be mentioned that the authorities took action against the clinic when Madhavi was out of town for three days.

Condemning the act, PMSF alleged that the government is not only targeting people who are raising voice against the law but also their relatives.