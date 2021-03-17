‘Will announce PRC salary hike in 2-3 days’: KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said that he would announce the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations of the hike on basic pay for all the government employees in the ongoing budget session of the assembly.

The government employees can expect a reasonable hike in their salaries, he added.

“The PRC implementation will meet the expectations of government employees. In fact, Telangana government employees will feel proud to be among the highest paid in the country,” he said, adding that all the issues of the employees will be addressed by the government.

The announcement is expected in 2-3 days, after the graduates’ constituency MLC election results are declared.

The three-member commission of the retired IAS officers, comprising CR Biswal as chairman and C Umamaheswara Rao and Mohammed Ali Rafath as members, was constituted by the Telangana government in May 2018. The CR Biswal committee submitted its report on December 31, 2020, to chief secretary Somesh Kumar after the PRC ‘bonanza’ announcement by the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to over 9.35 lakh government employees.

The commission recommended a fitment of 7.5 per cent on basic pay, which came as a rude shock to employees who thought it to be a meager pay hike after a wait of over 30 months. Several employee unions took to the street to express their unhappiness.

A few of them had even met the three-member committee headed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and submitted representations that nothing less than 43 per cent salary hike will be acceptable to them.