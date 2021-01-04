Will AP vote for people holding Bible or Gita? Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad, Jan 4 : Karimnagar Member of Parliament and Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Monday, predicted that result of the Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll in Andhra Pradesh would follow the pattern of the Dubbaka bypoll and Hyderabad local polls in Telangana. The BJP had won the Dubbaka bypoll and emerged as the second largest party in the recent Hyderabad city polls.

“Will you vote for the people holding a Bible or will you vote for the people holding a Bhagavad Gita,” demanded Kumar of people of the neighbouring Telugu state.

He questioned AP people if they want to vote for the party which allegedly describes the presiding deity of Tirumala as ‘rendu kondavalavada govinda’ (God of two hills) or they will vote for the BJP which is for ‘yedu kondalavada Venkataramana govinda’ (God of seven hills).

Kumar was referring to the Tirupati temple, which is the abode of Lord Venkateshwara and was alluding to the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh.

“You have to give a slap in the face of pseudo-secular people,” claimed the MP about the voting power of the Telugu people.

Kumar’s comments come at a time when AP is witnessing multiple alleged attacks on temples and the opposition parties rallying against the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) for allegedly failing to protect temples.

They also assume significance as the yet to be scheduled Tirupati Parliamentary by-election is in the offing, following the sitting MP, Balli Durga Prasad, succumbing to coronavirus recently.

All eyes are on the Tirupati by-election where BJP and Janasena combination and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) want to test their political fortunes, even as the incumbent YSRCP aims to retain it.

TDP has already declared Panabaka Lakshmi as its candidate for the scheduled caste (SC) reserved constituency by-poll while YSRCP is believed to have zeroed in on the candidate but has not yet disclosed the name. Meanwhile it is not clear whether a Janasena candidate will be allowed to contest or its ally, the BJP will put forth its own man.

“Communal politics never had a place in the southern state, where non-local leaders such as Kumar are attempting to inject that poisonous mindset with inflammatory speeches,” a YSRCP leader from West Godavari district told IANS.

He expressed hope that the common man will reject BJP’s ideology.

